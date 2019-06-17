Art Club hosting Longest Day Painting

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Stephen Dafoe

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Art Club will celebrate the summer solstice by spending the longest day of daylight painting in the park.

An artist will be on site in St. Jean Baptiste Park from sunrise at 5:04 a.m. until sunset at 10:07 p.m. There is no cost to participate in the event.

“I need designated time to paint,” said Morinville Art Club President Rozanna McConnell of the motivation behind the event. “I love the challenge behind how many paintings can I get done in a day, if I were not interrupted by the call of daily life. This is where the longest day of the year came to mind. What better day to get as much “work” done? If I can be inspired by such a task, there must be others out there who could enjoy such an event. ”

The event will take place in St. Baptiste Park in the gazebo and in an accompanying tent.

“We are encouraging the community to bring their own materials to create, whether that be a crochet hook and yarn or a piece of wood to whittle,” McConnell said, adding the Art Club will not be leading any projects. Rather participants will join to do their own self-led creative projects in the space provided.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2269400736473604/.