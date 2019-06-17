Children’s Fun Run to take place this weekend for JMMF

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: May 28, 2019)

by Stephen Dafoe

North Parkland Power REA is hosting a Children’s 1-kilometre Fun Run in conjunction with the 7th Annual Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation (JMMF) Run on Sunday, June 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Morinville Fish & Game Association pond.

While the event is free, donations to JMMF are appreciated. A concession and a balloon twister will be available at the event for a small fee.

The event is hosted by North Parkland Power REA (Rural Electrification Association), an Alberta based, self-operated, member-owned co-operative that provides power to rural subdivisions, farms, and acreages

They are looking to help raise funds for Jessie’s House, currently being built in Morinville to assist those fleeing domestic violence.

Vicki Zinyk, North Parkland Power REA Ltd. General Manager said the Cooperative are proud sponsors of the Fun Run and hope to see many families attend the event.

“North Parkland Power believes strongly in educational based programs and supports the run in its engagement in children,” Zinyk said. “Specifically, the Fun Run event, as it engages children and adults; bringing awareness to the family unit, helping to recognize domestic violence, and educating those in taking action to prevent or manage domestic violence situation.”

Zinyk said The Fun Run is an excellent way to get families involved and start a conversation with the young and old while fundraising for the completion of Jessie’s House.

“Jessie’s House will provide the community, and surrounding communities, not only a safe-haven but also provides pre and post education in dealing with domestic violence.”