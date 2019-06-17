Legion and Town host Phil Grant Memorial Fishing Day

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Royal Canadian Legion Morinville Branch 176 and the Town of Morinville Family & Community Support Services (FCSS) hosted their Annual Phil Grant Memorial Fishing Day on Sunday at the Fish and Game Pond.

The event was open to all, with free admission, prizes, hotdogs, hamburgers and pop.

Joseph Gallant and Logan Ferguson were the first to register for the event, followed by Kolten Stepanick, Beck Martel and Kyaira Himschoot.

Event organizer Joe Jacob presented the prizes to the participants.

Jacob said he was very appreciative of all the sponsors they had for the event, those that participated and for the volunteers who helped out.

It was a nice sunny day with a fun time had by all despite no fish being caught.