MCHS awards its athletes

by Morinville News Staff

The MCHS Coaches Choice Award is presented annually to a male and female athlete who best demonstrate the qualities of sportsmanship, athletic ability, cooperation, leadership, commitment to sports (minimum of 3 sports) strong attendance and good academic standing These students are models of an active lifestyle and a positive attitude. This award will only be presented when all the criteria are met.

This year’s Coaches Choice Award was presented to Laura Stalzer, Alicia Diberardino, Carter Hills, and Jacob Christensen.

The coaches Choice Award was one of more than 100 awards presented this past Wednesday.

Below are this year’s recipients.