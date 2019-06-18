What’s Cooking: Try refreshing sugar-free lemonade this summer

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Jun 6, 2019)

(NC) Everyone loves a refreshing glass of lemonade during the summer months. But, who wants all those pesky, unwanted sugars and carbs?

As you’re planning your summer menus for backyard hangs with friends and family, or if you’re hosting a lemonade stand fundraiser with your kids, opting to use sugar-free recipes is a healthier choice for everyone.

Use these two easy recipes to make healthy, homemade lemonade:

Sugar-Free Lemonade (with Splenda)

Prep time: 5 minutes

Serves: 8

Ingredients:

1 cup Splenda sugar substitute

1 cup lemon juice (fresh squeezed or bottled)

¼ cup lime juice (fresh squeezed or bottled)

8 cups of water

Additional lemon slices (optional)

Directions:

Combine first three ingredients and stir well.

Add water and stir until completely mixed.

Serve over ice.

Sugar-Free Lemonade (using Stevia)

Prep time: 5 minutes

Serves: 8

Ingredients:

1½ cups lemon juice (fresh squeezed or bottled)

½ teaspoon of stevia or stevia extract

8 cups water

Additional lemon slices (optional)

Directions:

Combine ingredients and stir well.

Serve over ice.

Find more information on hosting a lemonade stand fundraiser to help send kids living with type 1 diabetes to Diabetes Canada’s D-Camps—a medically supervised summer camp—at putasqueeze.ca.