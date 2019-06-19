Becigneul re-elected as Greater St. Alber Board Chair

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools hosted their Organizational Meeting for the Board June 17. Trustee Joe Becigneul was re-elected by acclamation as Chair, and Trustee Joan Crockett was elected by acclamation as Vice-Chair.

“It is a privilege to continue in the role of Chair and to have the ongoing support of my fellow trustees,” Becigneul said. “I look forward to working alongside Trustee Crockett in the role of Vice-Chair, who is a passionate advocate for Catholic education, an integral member of the First Nations, Métis and Inuit Leadership Committee and wonderful support to all trustees. This year is an important one for our district, with the construction of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Academy in Morinville, which opens its doors in September 2020, and our continued focus on cultivating faith-based learning environments through the Grateful Advocates for Catholic Education (GrACE) initiative. We look forward to serving our families and supporting the outstanding work of staff who equip our students to be future citizens and leaders in our communities.”

Greater St. Albert’s Board consists of seven trustees representing seventeen District schools. Noreen Radford and Réne Tremblay are trustees for Morinville and Cathy Proulx is the trustee for Legal.

Chair Joe Becigneul, Vice Chair Joan Crockett, and trustees Greg Schell and Serena Shaw represent St. Albert and areas of Sturgeon County.