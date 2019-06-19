Museum opens doors to Morinville students

Reading Time: 1 minute

Notre Dame Grade 1 students with teacher Colleen VanBrabant toured the Musee Morinville Museum on Tuesday.

The students received a tour of the museum and quick history lesson from Donna Garrett, Museum Operations Attendant.

They then went in groups for the Scavenger Hunt.

Also assisting was Pauette Houle, President of the Morinville Historical & Cultural Society.

Houle has just begun her term as the newly elected President.

The elections took place at the AGM on Monday 10 June.