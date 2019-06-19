Obituary: Clewes, Evelyn Patricia Reading Time: 1 minute(Last Updated On: Jun 18, 2019) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Comments comments
6 thoughts on “Obituary: Clewes, Evelyn Patricia”
A loved and valued member of our community. The best neighbor anyone could ask for!
My condolences to Evelyn’s family…Evelyn had a beautiful soul and will be missed❤️
This is a great lose to the community
A very respected person to many.
The Love she gave so many, her determination to live, the hugs and love when you need it.
Great smiles😍
Never judgemental of anyone, RIP Evelyn ❤️❤️❤️
RIP pain free my Friend! You will be missed always
Terribly sad. I can only hope that memories of better times, of shared moments, of laughter, hugs, smiles and moments of quiet contentment bring some measure of solace to her family and friends.
To Rick, Stephanie, Evan and family.
Kaitlynn Keyton and myself are thinking of you all at this time. All our love, thoughts and Prayers.
Fond Memories keep always treasured in your hearts.