Obituary: Clewes, Evelyn Patricia

  3. This is a great lose to the community
    A very respected person to many.
    The Love she gave so many, her determination to live, the hugs and love when you need it.
    Great smiles😍
    Never judgemental of anyone, RIP Evelyn ❤️❤️❤️

  5. Terribly sad. I can only hope that memories of better times, of shared moments, of laughter, hugs, smiles and moments of quiet contentment bring some measure of solace to her family and friends.

  6. To Rick, Stephanie, Evan and family.
    Kaitlynn Keyton and myself are thinking of you all at this time. All our love, thoughts and Prayers.
    Fond Memories keep always treasured in your hearts.

