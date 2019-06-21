Rotary Celebrates 5-year Mentorship Program and Year End

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Lucie Roy

Rotary Club of Morinville Vocational Service Chair Gordon Boddez presented a 5-year plaque to Tracy Lockhart, Manager of Satellite Sites at Boys and Girls Clubs Big Brothers Big Sisters (BGCBigs) of Edmonton & Area.

The plaque read in part, “The Morinville Rotary Club would like to thank the Boys and Girls Clubs Big Brothers Big Sisters of Edmonton & Area for an excellent 5-year partnership in developing and coordination of the Morinville Mentorship Program.”

The presentation took place at the Rotary Breakfast meeting on Wednesday at the MCCC.

Year-End

The mentors and mentees held their year-end gathering on Wednesday at the MCCC after the Rotary meeting.

They both enjoyed pizza as they shared stories and experiences to the group as to what the program meant to them.

Boddez spoke on the year ahead and of the mentors and mentees that are now in Camilla School, which was a goal he spoke of in 2018, and how they hoped to expand into Sturgeon County at Camilla School.

In attendance at the year-end was Tracy Lockhart, and Jaime Sterling, BGCBigs Facilitator, Morinville organizer Jeannette MacMillan and mentors Sandi Verhulst, Rene Chevalier, Mark Stevens, Gord Boddez, Laura Greening-Boddez, Joyce Bird, Sasha Sather, Alanna Hnatiw, Simonne Chevalier, Denise Chevalier, Judy Carver, Nicky Coughlin and Merry DeChamplain.

There are eight mentors at Notre Dame School and seven at Morinville Public School.

The Mentorship Program involves mentors sharing one hour a week with children between grades 3 and 6 at their school providing homework help, reading, playing games or just being a friend.

Also in attendance was the Camilla School mentors David Blatz, Kandell Pierce, and Devvy Paul and Joe Dwyer, who had previous commitments and had to leave early.

MacMillan is the organizer for Camilla School and has been involved in the Mentorship Program since it started.

MacMillan said the program is seeking more adult mentors and if interested she can be contacted at jmacm1@telus.net.