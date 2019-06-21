Spending the day outdoors? How to stay cool and healthy

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Jun 6, 2019)

(NC) There are many mind and body health benefits to being active. But during extreme heat, being physically active outside can increase your risk of heat-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Whether you are coaching kids’ soccer or playing on a team, watch out for each other and pay attention to the signs of heat-related illnesses. Follow these simple tips from Health Canada:

Know what the outdoor temperature is before you start so you can modify your physical activity as needed.

Ask your coach, trainer or a teammate to pay special attention to you during extreme heat if you are particularly at risk.

If you suffer from asthma, make sure you carry your inhaler with you, and that those around you are aware of your condition.

Drink plenty of water before, during and after being physically active.

Wear loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing made of breathable fabric.

Increase your comfort by splashing yourself with cold water.

Be realistic – try not to expect the usual performance from yourself during extreme heat.

Find more tips on how to stay cool this summer at canada.ca/health.