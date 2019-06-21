Town launches survey for Community Needs Assessment

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Jun 20, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

The Town of Morinville have launched a survey to assist them in the Community Needs Assessment currently in the works. The Town says the community’s social service organizations and agencies have seen increased demand on their services over the past few years.

In the 2019 to 2021 Strategic Plan, Council identified the need to collaborate with community partners to create a “one-stop home for social service providers” along with improving the quality of life and community involvement opportunities.

“This project is focused on identifying the needs of our community with regards to access to social services and the support needed by our non-for-profit service sector to continue to provide much-needed support services in Morinville,” said Mayor Barry Turner in a media release Thursday. “As our community grows, we need to ensure that residents have access to the services they need and our community organizations are able to support the increased demands. Council needs to assess what is needed and provide the leadership required to bring the community together in support of this goal.”

The Town says the objective for the needs assessment is to create a systematic process for determining and addressing service needs and gaps between our current conditions and the desired conditions.

It will identify all social service community organizations and inventorying their services/programs, include a gap analysis on the services/programs, and provide Council with a final analysis and recommended future actions.

The Town says three surveys are being done: One for community, youth and organization/ stakeholder.

“This Assessment will identify strengths and resources currently available, focus on capabilities of the community, and address potential service gaps,” said Melonie Dziwenka, FCSS/Community Program Coordinator in Thursday’s release. “Completing this survey is an opportunity to share your experiences and hopes for living in Morinville.”

The survey is open to the public until July 19 at https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5049477/Town-of-Morinville-Community-Needs-Assessment-Resident-Survey.