Primeau celebrates their achievers

Above: Adam Constantin with some of his awards

by Lucie Roy

Ecole Georges H. Primeau Middle School held their Grade 7-8 Achievement Awards Thursday night in the gym.

Principal Allan Menduk welcomed everyone to the Awards night introduced District Principal Raymonde Roulston, School Chaplain Louise Sansano, Special Guest Verna Arcand and Andy Morin representing Knights of Columbus.

The MC for the evening was Cara Mazur with award distribution by GHP teachers and coaches.

The KEC Singers from Alexander First Nation School sang the Honour song to all the award recipients.

The Awards covered Career and Technology Studies, Fine Arts, French Language, Dedication to Athletics, Dedication to Academics and the Honouring Indigenous Spirit Award.

The Legacy Awards covered Acts of Leadership, Knights of Columbus Social Justice Award, the Catholic Women’s League Faith in Action Award and the Father Primeau Legacy.

The Father Primeau Legacy is presented to a grade 8 student that best exemplifies qualities described in the school mission statement. There were two recipients this year, one being Ryder Arcand.

Arcand also received Physical Education All-Star Award for Grade 8, Grade 8 Honours with Distinction, Top Honours in Math 8, Honouring Indigenous Spirit Award and the Acts of Leadership Award.

Knights of Columbus Social Justice Award was presented to Adam Constantin.

The Honouring Indigenous Spirit Award was presented to Gracie Arcand, Ryder Arcand, Jayden Hedge, Kayle Hunter, Brooklyn Jackson, Avery Nelson and Hailey Van Brabant.

Parker Sandberg, one of the Honours Standing students in Grade 8.

KEC Singers from Alexander School.

Morgan Brisson.

Aida Shima and Alyssa Enns.

Athletic Award to Kacie Lush and Peyton Cartier.

Honouring Indigenous Spirit Award, Hailey Van Brabant, Brooklyn Jackson,Kayle Hunter, Jayden Hedge, Ryder Arcand, Avery Nelson, and Gracie Arcand.