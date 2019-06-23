Show ‘N’ Shine a success

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Jun 23, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

The Morinville Bumper to Bumper Home Hardware Show ‘n Shine had 71 pre-registered vehicles, the largest to date and by noon at registration deadline, they had over 165 registered vehicles.

The vehicles were lined up from the lights at Sobeys to the offices of Putnam and Lawson (9702 100 St.) and 100 Grandin Ave.

The Northern Alberta Sportscar Club (NASCC) 2019 Ice Race Championship NO Stud Class- rubber to ice 1st place winner was in attendance.

Mark Schwabenbauer was there with his 1986 VW Scirocco Ice race Car.

Tyler de Milliano of the Reynolds-Alberta Museum was also in attendance with a registered vehicle in the show and shine.

The Roadrunners Dynamometer was on display in front of Tirecraft.

Awards were to be presented in the afternoon for People’s Choice, Best 80s, Best Truck, Best 50s and under, Best 60s, Best 70s and Best Motorcycle.

Smith Music and Eddie Bulger provided entertainment.