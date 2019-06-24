9th Annual Morinville Firefighters Combat Challenge draws record numbers

Reading Time: 3 minutes

by Lucie Roy

The 9th Annual Morinville Firefighters Combat Challenge took place Saturday in the arena parking lot.

Morinville Fire Chief Brad Boddez said it was the biggest event with more competitors.

There were more than 35 competitors which included Shell, Namao, Gibbons, Garrison Edmonton, St. Paul, Andrew, Leduc County, Morinville, Bruderheim, Parkland County Leduc, Drayton Valley Lamont, Westlock.

The results include;

Men’s Division 1st 2nd and 3rd were all from Morinville, 1st place Josh Cust, 2nd Steve Holubowich and 3rd Louis Lavallee.

Ladies Division, 1st place Morinville Katherine Cust, 2nd and 3rd were from Gibbons, Allison Harber and Olivia Mercier.

Master Division in 1st place Kevin Koberinski of Drayton Valley, 2nd Ashley Nadeau of Shell and 3rd Derek Begg of St. Paul.

The Heart and Hustle went to Gibbons Fire Chief Eric Lowe. Lowe is a competitor who stands out and has been participating year after year. At 61 he was the oldest competitor with the youngest 17 years of age.

This year the overall best time at 1:35:34 went to Josh Cust, the recipient of the Morinville Firefighters Combat Challenge Champion trophy.

The Relay Team winners were from Morinville.

Scott Wallace of Crushers Supplements provided prizes for 1, 2, and 3rd place.

Morinville Fire Department Lead Organizer Shane Tellier made the presentations with Chief Brad Boddez

