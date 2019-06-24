Chamber ready for their annual golf fundraiser

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Jun 10, 2019)

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce will hit the Cardiff Golf & Country Club July 11 for the annual Chamber Golf Tournament.

“It’s going to be a great day. We have lots of cool sponsors with lots of cool activities on their holes,” said the Chamber’s Member Services Specialist Roberta Pawluk. “There will be some great prizes and a great meal after the fact. There will also be a silent auction with items donated by local businesses.”

Golfers hitting the halfway mark of the 18-hole tournament will also have a free barbecue sponsored by Pembina.

“This is one of our major fundraisers that allows us to provide lunches, programming and everything the Chamber is supposed to be doing to advocate for your businesses,” Pawluk said. “It is the purest form of networking. There is no formality. You get to meet the sponsors. You get to meet the fellow golfers. With approximately 120 golfers participating, it is a great way to raise your business profile.”

Cost of the tournament is $125 for members, $135 for non-members and includes 18 holes of golf, golf cart and dinner after the tournament. Foursome teams can register for $450 for members, which is a $50 discount off individual registrations.

Contact the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce at 780-939-9462 to register.