Jessica Martel Run raises more than $46,000

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Jun 24, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

The 7th Annual Jessica Martel Memorial Run had record numbers on Sunday.

The event drew more than 180 participants, more than 50 volunteers and numerous sponsors that got together to raise more than $46,000 to build Jessie’s House.

The emergency shelter will offer a safe haven for victims of domestic violence. The building is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year and open in 2020.

In addition to the 5 kilometre and 10 km runs there was also a 1 km fun run for children with bouncy castles and other children’s activities.

This year the event registration and start and finish were held at the Morinville Fish & Game Gazebo.