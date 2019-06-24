Morinville Festival Days wraps up photos
photos by Lucie Roy
Morinville Festival Days this year had record participation in the Bumper to Bumper Show ‘n’ Shine, record participation in the Firefighters Combat Challenge, and record numbers in the 7th Annual Jessica Martel Memorial Run.
Below are some photos from the weekend
The Festival Days Parade was held Saturday morning with a few new entries.
The Parade Grand Marshall was Danny Getzlaf. Getzlaf is also the Walk to End ALS Edmonton Walk Ambassador.
Council pancake breakfast
Firefighters Combat Challenge
JMMF Run
Show ‘n’ Shine
The 3×3 Ball Hockey Tournament
Art Walk
Farmer’s Market
Military activities
Indigenous Dancers in Lions Park
Dancers at MCCC prior to the Morinville News Free Movie
One of several Lemonade Day stands.