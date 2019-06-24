Morinville Festival Days wraps up photos

Reading Time: 2 minutes

photos by Lucie Roy

Morinville Festival Days this year had record participation in the Bumper to Bumper Show ‘n’ Shine, record participation in the Firefighters Combat Challenge, and record numbers in the 7th Annual Jessica Martel Memorial Run.

Below are some photos from the weekend

The Festival Days Parade was held Saturday morning with a few new entries.

The Parade Grand Marshall was Danny Getzlaf. Getzlaf is also the Walk to End ALS Edmonton Walk Ambassador.

Council pancake breakfast

Firefighters Combat Challenge

JMMF Run

Show ‘n’ Shine



The 3×3 Ball Hockey Tournament

Art Walk

Farmer’s Market

Military activities

Indigenous Dancers in Lions Park

Dancers at MCCC prior to the Morinville News Free Movie

One of several Lemonade Day stands.