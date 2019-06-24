Morinville holding Canada Day in the park

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Jun 14, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

Canada Day will once again take place in St. Jean Batiste Park July 1 from noon until 3 p.m.

The event, started by the Morinville Historical and Cultural Society several years ago, was handed off to the Town of Morinville in recent years but still has the support of the society and the museum it runs.

The park will open at noon on Canada Day with a variety of family activities running until the Canada Day program starts at 12:45 p.m. Those activities will continue after the flag raising ceremony until 2:30 p.m.

Mayor Barry Turner and Council will once again serve hotdogs in the park from 12 until 1:30 p.m. or as long as the hotdogs last.

The Canadian Flag will be raised above the museum at 1 p.m., followed by the singing of the National Anthem, and the cutting of the Canada Day cake, the latter a tradition that is always anticipated.

Door prize draws will take place at 2:45 p.m.

One Canada Day event that will be missing this year is the display of fireworks.

Morinville, once known for three impressive fireworks displays per year, is oh-for-three in the past three festivals, Lite Up The Nite, Morinville Festival Days and this year’s Canada Day celebration.

The Town of Morinville announced June 14 that fireworks would not be part of the festivities this year because they have not been able to find “a safe and secure site for the fireworks display,” prompting the Town to “make the difficult decision to cancel the Canada Day fireworks show.”

Canada Day event organizers have arranged a number of other activities for Canada Day, including a mobile escape room trailer with two escape room experiences: Da Vinci’s Workshop and Starship Mutiny.

The Town says participants have 10 minutes to solve each room and will be able to sign up for pre-scheduled times at the event.