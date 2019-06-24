Morinville raises Treaty 6 flag

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Lucie Roy

Morinville’s Indigenous Peoples Day was held Friday at the St. Jean Baptiste Park. Emcee for the event was Stacey Buga.

Buga said, “Thank you for joining us here on the traditional lands of many First Nations and Metis people in celebration of National Indigenous People’s Day and raising of the Treaty 6 flag.

“Today is a day for all Canadians to recognize and celebrate the contributions indigenous people have made to music, fashion, art, literature, television, and movies. We are beginning to understand how valuable a role the First Nations, Inuit, and Metis will play in politics and the sciences as we try to keep our world healthy and safe for future generations.”

Buga said the Canadian Constitution recognizes the Metis, Inuit, and First Nations group as Indigenous peoples. “Although the groups share some similarities, they have their own distinct heritage, language, culture and spiritual beliefs which have survived through history and will continue to flourish as Canada supports and shares their efforts,” she said.

Buga provided an introduction of the Morinville Mayor and Council, Alexander First Nation Chief Kurt Burnstick and Elders Terry Newborn and Ron Arcand and Marcel Arcand.

Turner and Burnstick spoke at the event followed by music from the Metis Community by Jerome Chabot.

Alexander First Nation dancers and drummers performed for the people gathered in the park.

