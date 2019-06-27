Town elaborates on lack of fireworks on Canada Day

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Jun 26, 2019)

by Colin Smith

The Town of Morinville has opted for no fireworks on Canada Day because it doesn’t have an optimal place in which to set them off.

The Town announced on June 14 that the popular fireworks display had been cancelled because it was unable to come up with a safe and secure site that complied with federal regulations, as well as providing adequate viewing space and “addressing community concerns.”

In a response to questions from Morinville News, Culture and Events Coordinator Ryan Telfer stated that cost was not a factor in the cancellation of the fireworks.

“It is about safety,” he said. “The fireworks budget, as with Lite Up the Nite last year, has been redirected to other activities.”

Telfer said that fireworks displays are regulated by National Resources Canada, which has specific distance requirements for firing zones and safe zones for spectating based on the size of fireworks being set off.

“The MPS [Morinville Public School] and Arena sites limited the size of firework being used,” he said. “They were also in close proximity to residential structures, which is not ideal.

Another complicating factor is that Alberta Transportation stipulates that the firing site not be visible from Highway 2 as it has the potential to cause distraction and a collision.

“It is also important to have plenty of viewing space that is easily accessible and in a safe distance from the firing zone,” Telfer said. “Sites that meet these requirements are difficult to find in Town as it sits. As it continues to grow, more options for sites should become available.”

Using Cardiff Park was considered but Canada Day organizers wanted to keep the site where the festivities are held walkable and viewable for Town residents, he added.

Canada Day activities on July 1 will be held in St. Jean Baptiste Park. Highlights will include a mobile escape room trailer and live music courtesy of Smith Music and the ETS Pipe & Drum Band.

The complete listing of Canada Day events can be found at https://morinvilleonline.com/events/canada-day-in-the-park/1561982400/