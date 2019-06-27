Town launching Sports Ball program

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Jun 25, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

The Town of Morinville is running a Sports Ball program on Mondays and Wednesdays from July 3 to August 21. The program is open to children aged 8 to 14 and will offer them an opportunity to play games and sports while building confidence and fundamental skills.

Organizers of the program say children will have a chance to try pickleball, badminton, lacrosse, dodgeball, floor hockey, handball, soccer, volleyball and basketball. Additionally, tchoukball and ultimate frisbee will also be covered.

“The Sports Ball program is designed around the Sport for Life and Long Term Athlete Development model (LTAD) developing fundamental movements and basic motor skills, teamwork and confidence to play any sport or recreational activity,” said Morinville’s Community Services Department’s Tyler Edworthy. “This will, in turn, create lifelong athletes that will hopefully find a sport or program they enjoy.”

Edworthy went on to say that on the sports development side of things, his department can gauge the interest level in some of the sports to initiate long term programming.

The program takes place at the Morinville Leisure Centre. Cost of the program is $80 per child for both days or $40 per child for Monday or Wednesday.

For more information, contact Community Services at 780-939-3450.