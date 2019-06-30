Week in photos

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Jun 30, 2019)

A cheque presentation followed on Thursday morning at the Morinville Community Library.

Rotary Community Service Director Simon Boersma presented a $1000 cheque to Library Director Isabelle Cramp and Program Coordinator Stacey Buga who accepted on behalf of the Library.

It was a beautiful sunny day for the Canada Day Weekend BBQ with Dane Lloyd, MP. The BBQ was held in the parking lot of Putnam and Lawson

Some of the crosswalks in town received a touch of paint on Thursday. From the old to the new to brighten things up, most are done every year. Stencils are laid down as most are already established and paint dries within minutes.

A Birthday Party was held at Heritage Lodge on Thursday. Four Birthdays were being celebrated, one being Nellie Bowen who just turned 99. Entertainment was provided by Jacinta Cormier.