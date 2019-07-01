Canada Day in Morinville

Reading Time: 3 minutes

(Last Updated On: Jul 1, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

The rain did not stop the roughly 100 to 150 people from attending the Canada Day festivities held at St. Jean Baptiste Park.

The family activities and games included a magician, lady stilt-walker, glitter tattoos, photo booth, balloon artist, a tour of the museum, games, Hooleyball2, and more.

Mayor and Council served a BBQ lunch with hotdogs and cake.

Entertainment included Paul Smith and Smith Music, Eddie Bulger, who also sang O Canada, and a performance by the Pipes and Drums of Edmonton Transit Service.

Emcee Theron Hogg introduced the guest speakers; Mayor Barry Turner, Sturgeon River-Parkland member of Parliament Dane Lloyd and ACFA President Pierre Damour.

Hogg thanked Murray Knight and all the volunteers that go around town and place thousands of flags on the lawns of many town residents.

The Canadian Flag was marched in by members of the Royal Canadian Legion Br. 176 Morinville, and 3051 Royal Canadian Army Cadet Cops as well as Morinville Fire Dept Chief Brad Boddez, Community Peace Officer Ed Barden, and RCMP Constable Peter Tearly.

Piper Claude Valcourt, a member of the ETS Pipes and Drum Band and Director of Public Works piped in the colour Party.

Keeping dry by the museum doors- it was raining all day.

Photo booth with Councillors and Dane Lloyd, MP.

Members of the Morinville Fire Dept with stilt walker.

On platform Community Peace Officer Ed Barden, Fire Chief Brad Boddez, Mayor Barry Turner,, MP Dane Lloyd, ACFA President Pierre Damour and MC Theron Hogg.

Raising the Canada Flag.