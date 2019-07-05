What’s Cooking: Try a Duxelle Burger this barbecue season

Reading Time: 2 minutes

With but a few key ingredients including a duxelle, sharp Comté cheese and a homemade sauce – this is the kind of burger that needs nothing else.

Duxelle Burger

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

Duxelle:

1 tbsp butter

1 shallot

1 clove garlic

½ lb mixed mushrooms (shiitake, crimini, porcini)

Pinch dried thyme

Salt and pepper, to taste

Burger sauce:

¼ cup mayonnaise

1 ½ tsp. Dijon

1 small shallot

3 gherkins

Patty:

1 lb. medium ground beef

salt and pepper

1 cup finely grated Comté cheese

Assembly:

4 hamburger buns 1 cup arugula

salt and pepper

Directions:

For the duxelle, pulse shallots and garlic in a food processor until finely minced. Heat butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the shallots and garlic; cook 3 minutes until soft. Pulse the mushrooms in the food processor until finely chopped. Add the mushrooms to the skillet with a pinch of salt and thyme. Cook, stirring frequently until the mushrooms have released their liquid, about 15 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

For the burger sauce, add the ingredients to a food processor. Process until well combined. Refrigerate until use.

Divide ground beef into four portions. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper. Form each into a ball then flatten into a patty. Season well all over with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a heavy cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Cook two burgers at a time until well browned, about 3 to 5 minutes. Flip and cook another 3 to 5 minutes, depending on desired doneness. Repeat with remaining burgers. Top with cheese, cover and let steam until cheese is melted. If desired, toast buns.

To serve, top bottom bun with duxelle, a burger and arugula. Spread burger sauce on top bun and enjoy.