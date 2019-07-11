Town presents Pride of Morinville to three residents

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Above: Danny Getzlaf and Brad Reiter pose with their awards and Council.

Below Morinville Kings Head Coach Wayne Gatza and Assistant Coach, Mike Loney pose with council. Photos courtesy Town of Morinville.

by Colin Smith

Three local residents have been recognized with Pride of Morinville Awards for their community-building efforts.

Mayor Barry Turner presented the awards to Danny Getzlaf, Brad Reiter and Wayne Gatza in a ceremony that was part of the July 9 regular meeting of Town Council.

Getzlaff received the award for his role as ambassador of the 2019 Edmonton Walk to End ALS.

Turner said that not only did his efforts to raise funds in support of patient care and research into the dreadful disease reflect well on him, but they also put Morinville on the map as a compassionate community.

“I only wish you didn’t have to fight this battle with ALS,” Turner said. “We recognize you are fighting the battle with this disease and Morinville is behind you.”

Brad Reiter was site superintendent during the construction of the Morinville Leisure Centre.

The Pride of Morinville Award recognizes efforts that were over and above the call of duty and a quiet pride in workmanship that Reiter showed during MLS construction.

Turner stated that the leisure centre is a facility that the community can be proud of, one that will be a hub of Morinville for many years to come.

“Brad, your legacy will definitely live in this project for as long as its doors are open,“ he said. “The work you have done here will be enjoyed by everyone who comes and goes at the MLC.”

The Mayor noted that Reiter has MLC membership number one, while his son scored the first goal on the centre’s ice. That was during a MLS staff vs. contractors shinny game to break in the new ice surface.

Hockey is the reason for the award going to Wayne Gatza.

Gatza is now being honoured for the Morinville Kings victory in the Senior AA Provincials.

“I want to congratulate you, sir, and look forward to opening day on October 5,” said Turner.

The club owner also received a Pride of Morinville award in November 2015 for helping the community win $25,000 towards improvements at the Ray McDonald Sports Center.

The Pride of Morinville Awards are presented quarterly to recognize the hard work and dedication of community residents.

“So many of our citizens make huge investments of time and effort to making our community a better place,” said Turner.