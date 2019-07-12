Show ‘n’ Shine raises more than $5400 for JMMF

Reading Time: 2 minutes

From left: Bumper to Bumper employees Amberlea Bovair and Kelly Parent, JMMF Executive Director Janice Isberg and President Lynn Rosychuk and Bumper to Bumper employee Karen Cust. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

The annual Bumper to Bumper Show ‘n’ Shine partnership with Home Hardware and Tirecraft raised $4567.25 for the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation (JMMF) this past June. Bumper to Bumper staff gathered Thursday at the store to present a cheque to JMMF Executive Director Janice Isberg and President Lynn Rosychuk.

This year’s Show ‘n’ Shine drew a record number of entries. Bumper to Bumper staff member Karen Cust said there were 166 vehicles, an increase from previous years which typically see 150 cars or less.

“Our main purpose is to get more money for the JMMF,” Kust said.”We’re always looking for more ways to do that. We appreciate their help because we could not run the car show at all without their many, many volunteers.”

JMMF President Lynn Rosychuk said the Foundation is appreciative of all the support they get from Bumper to Bumper, Home Hardware and Tirecraft. “They’ve been amazing. This is their second time doing this event for us and it went extremely well,” she said. “The amount of cars that were there was amazing. It was a great event, and we couldn’t be happier to be able to be involved in this.”

Executive Director Janice Isberg was also impressed with the support. “I’m really appreciative of the amount of work that Home Hardware, Bumper to Bumper and Tirecraft do to put this event on with the proceeds coming to us. That’s just amazing and [it is] a great community effort.”

Proceeds from the event will be used for Jessie’s House, a domestic abuse shelter currently being built by the Foundation in Morinville.