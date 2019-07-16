Time running out for Best Garden nominations

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Jul 15, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

Morinville residents have 10 days to nominate their neighbours or themselves for this year’s Best Garden Competition. Deadline for nominations is July 26 at 4:30 p.m. Judges will hit yards four days later to crown this year’s crop of top gardeners.

This year is the 12th year for the contest, and gardens will be judged for the following categories: Unique Container, Entire Yard-Front to Back, Outdoor Living Area, Perennial Garden, Kids Garden and Best Lawn.

Gardens that have been professionally designed are not eligible to enter unless the competitor has controlled the design and maintained the garden for a minimum of five full years; however, professional services, including lawn care, tree care and construction of sidewalks and retaining walls is permitted.

For more details, including the nomination form, visit the Town of Morinville website at https://bit.ly/2NOrvyC.