Morinville RCMP recover stolen vehicles and equipment in Sturgeon County

(Last Updated On: Jul 17, 2019)

submitted by Morinville RCMP

On July 16th, 2019 Morinville RCMP were granted a search warrant for a property in Sturgeon County, Alberta. As a result of the search warrant, two motor vehicles, three trailers, and two skid steers were recovered and seized from the property.

The approximate value of the recovered property exceeds $100,000.00

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking if you have any information on this or any other crime to please call the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or call your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.