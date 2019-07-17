Morinville RCMP recover stolen vehicles and equipment in Sturgeon County
submitted by Morinville RCMP
On July 16th, 2019 Morinville RCMP were granted a search warrant for a property in Sturgeon County, Alberta. As a result of the search warrant, two motor vehicles, three trailers, and two skid steers were recovered and seized from the property.
The approximate value of the recovered property exceeds $100,000.00
The investigation is ongoing and police are asking if you have any information on this or any other crime to please call the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or call your local police.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
2 thoughts on “Morinville RCMP recover stolen vehicles and equipment in Sturgeon County”
Rick Fauque did you report your stolen items maybe they are on this property?
No.