Morinville RCMP investigate attempted ATM theft

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Jul 18, 2019)

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Gibbons, Alta – The Morinville RCMP are investigating an attempted ATM theft which occurred early this morning. Public assistance is being sought to help identify the two male suspects involved.

At approximately 3:00 a.m, the RCMP responded to a theft in progress at the Circle K store. A clerk from the store was at the location throughout the attempted theft, but was not injured and did not interact with the culprits.

Police determined that two male suspects entered the business wearing gloves and face coverings and attempted to pull the ATM from the floor using a tow rope attached to a Silver Dodge Mega cab truck. The suspects fled without obtaining the ATM.

Male suspect one (the vehicle driver) is described as:

· Approximately 6’2″ tall;

· Slim build;

· Grey hoodie with Crooks and Castles design on it;

· Grey pants;

· Dark coloured shoes;

Male suspect two is described as:

· Caucasian;

· Approximately 5’5″ tall;

· Medium build;

· Dark coloured pants;

· Dark coloured hoodie; and

The Suspect vehicle is described as:

· A 2010 – 2018 Silver/Grey Dodge 3/4 ton or 1 ton, mega cab truck with fender flares and a receiver (hitch).

RCMP are asking that if you have information about this incident to please call the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.