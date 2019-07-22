Legal receives $5000 from Fortis Alberta

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Jul 22, 2019)

Above: Fortis Alberta Stakeholder Relations Manager Dora L’Heureux and Area Manager (Operations) Daryl Stratmoen present a cheque in the amount of $5,000.00 to Legal Mayor Carol Tremblay and CAO Robert Proulx. – Submitted Photo

by Morinville News Staff

The Town of Legal received $5000 from Fortis Alberta on Monday, monies that will be used to upgrade light fixtures and to enhance trees in the community.

The $5000 is split equally between two projects: $2500 for the upgrading of light fixtures at Centennial Park to LED lights and $2500 for Legal’s boulevard tree planting project.

The Town made successful applications through Fortis Alberta’s Save Energy Grant Program and Fortis Alberta’s Community Naturalization Grant Program.

Above: Fortis Alberta Stakeholder Relations Manager Dora L’Heureux and Area Manager (Operations) Daryl Stratmoen present a plaque to Legal Mayor Carol Tremblay and CAO Robert Proulx, recognizing Fortis Alberta’s support to the Town of Legal for the $2,500.00 Save Energy Grant to install LED lights at Legal Centennial Park.