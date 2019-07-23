Morinville’s Rooke School of Karate in Okinawa

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Jul 22, 2019)

Above: Rooke School of Karate students are in Okinawa, Japan for the 60th Anniversary celebration of Uechi Ryu Kenukai Karate.

by Morinville News Staff

with files and video from Stephen Dafoe

Nine members of the Rooke School of Karate are in Okinawa, Japan for the 60th Anniversary celebration of Uechi Ryu Kenukai Karate. Okinawa, Japan is the home of Uechi-Ryu Karate.

Sensei Steve Rooke has been a practitioner of the martial art since 1999 and holds the rank of Godan (5th Degree Black Belt) and Shihan (Master Instructor).

Last winter, Rooke travelled to Japan to make preparations for this month’s trip, which involves several students from the school.

While there, they will participate in training, testing, tournaments and touring during the 7-day event.

The instructors and students spent Monday doing some sightseeing, including Peace Park, Hacksaw Ridge, Ryukyu Village, and Shuri Castle. The day also included some training in their discipline with instructors in Okinawa.

Above is a video MorinvilleNews.tv produced on the summer trip as well as the school’s move to the United Church.