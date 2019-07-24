Our Morinville in photos

Reading Time: 3 minutes

(Last Updated On: Jul 24, 2019)

The “Sunshine Girls’ were outside of Heritage Place Lodge on Tuesday afternoon enjoying the nice weather.

Morinville “Champ” encourages kids to play safe

“PLAYSAFE, spot the danger before you play!” That’s the message Avery MacAdam, 5, of Morinville, delivered along the recent K-Days Parade route, in Edmonton. Avery, a right leg amputee, is a member of The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program. Through his role as a Safety Ambassador, he encourages kids to be aware of the dangers in their play environments. Avery is well qualified to pass on the PLAYSAFE message as he knows what it is like to live without a limb and has met children who have lost limbs in accidents.

– Submitted by The War Amps

Aspen House has two temporary outdoor residents. Mollie and her Mom Hope Baby are in the court yard till the fall. On Tuesday Nelllie went to visit with the two to see how they were doing.

Nine members of the Rooke School of Karate are in Okinawa, Japan for the 60th Anniversary celebration of Uechi Ryu Kenukai Karate. Okinawa, Japan is the home of Uechi-Ryu Karate.

Candice Handy sent us this photo of the fish and game pond.

Sobeys held their “We Love Our Customers” BBQ event Wednesday. The BBQ was to show their appreciation for all the local support.

Looks like work is underway at Boston Pizza location.

A couple of cool shots sent to us by Don Boutilier.