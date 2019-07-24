UPDATED: Highway 44 collision claims one life

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Jul 24, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

An afternoon collision on Highway 44, near Riviere Qui Barre, claimed the life of a 36-year-old man.

The Morinville RCMP with emergency services were called to the collision on Highway 44, approximately two kilometres south of Riviere Qui Barre Wednesday afternoon at 3:40 p.m.

RCMP say a southbound semi-truck and a northbound car collided.

As of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night, the RCMP collision analyst had cleared the scene, although the tow company remains on scene to get the semi-truck and its load towed off the highway.

Police anticipate the highway to reopen by 10:30 p.m.

The 36-year-old male driver, and lone occupant, of the car, was declared deceased on scene.

The 34-year-old male driver of the semi-truck suffered minor injuries. The truck was hauling lumber.

The investigation remains underway in relation to the cause of this collision.

No further updates will be provided by Morinville RCMP.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville RCMP with emergency services were called to a serious collision on Highway 44, approximately two kilometres south of Riviere Qui Barre Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP responded to a call at 3:40 p.m. of a collision between a southbound semi-truck and a car northbound car. An RCMP collision analyst is attending to conduct an investigation.

Traffic on Highway 44 will be diverted until the collision analyst has completed the investigation. Southbound traffic will be diverted at Highway 44 and Township Road 554 and northbound traffic will be diverted at Highway 44 and Highway 37.

Morinville News will provide an update when available from RCMP.