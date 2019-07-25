CFIB says Alberta small business confidence stalls in July

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Jul 25, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business’ (CFIB) latest

Business Barometer results July indicate that Alberta’s small business confidence index fell by 1.8 points in July. Previous Barometers has shown a 20 per cent increase over the first half of the year.

The current number – 57.2 – puts Alberta just under the national average of 57.8 points. Those numbers are well below the 65 to 75 point range CFIB considers for healthy and growing economies.

“While small business owners have been more optimistic in the last several months, their confidence has clearly stalled out,” said Keyli Kosiorek, Policy Analyst, Alberta. “In order to continue an upward trend, the provincial government must continue to focus on policies for economic growth, job creation, and supporting small business.”

Provincial hiring intentions over the next few months also saw lower numbers. Thirteen per cent of business owners said they plan to increase their full-time employment. That is three points lower than June. Twenty-four per cent anticipate a decrease in staffing, which is a five point increase over June.

The provincial numbers for July were: PEI (67.0), Quebec (67.0), Nova Scotia (62.5), New Brunswick (61.2), Manitoba (60.1), Alberta (57.2), Ontario (56.0), Saskatchewan (54.3), British Columbia (53.3), and Newfoundland & Labrador (50.0).