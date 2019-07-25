Morinville RCMP seek assistance to identify theft suspects

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Jul 25, 2019)

Above is video footage of the two trucks being stolen.

by Morinville News Staff

Morinville RCMP are looking for three unknown individuals who entered a rural property and drove away with two white Dodge 5500 flatbed trucks Thursday morning at approximately 8:30 a.m. One truck is 2015 one is 2017.

RCMP are looking for public assistance in identifying the three male suspects and locating the stolen flatbed trucks.

Police say the suspects entered the property driving a black Ford Escape. They searched through several vehicles before fleeing with the two trucks and the Ford Escape they arrived in.

The Ford escape was seen driving in the Namao area at approximately 1 p.m approaching rural residences looking for fuel. The license plate associated to that Ford Escape is BTX3121.

RCMP believe it is related to the earlier theft. Investigation reveals that the Ford Escape was stolen on July 20 from Parkland County.

Suspects are described as:

Suspect #1:

– First Nations

– Short dark hair

– Wearing a grey windbreaker / blue jeans

– Blue backpack with yellow straps

– Early twenties

– Approx. 5’7” tall / 125 lbs.

Suspect #2:

– Wearing a black jacket and dark jeans

Suspect #3:

– Wearing a cream and black jacket and blue jeans

If you recognize or see, this Ford Escape or the males in the photos, please contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.