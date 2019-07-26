MCHS alumni uniting for Fringe Festival

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Jul 26, 2019)

Rehearsals are underway for Suite Surrender, which runs at the Fringe Festival Aug. 15 to 25 at the Magic Emporium. – Submitted Photos

by Stephen Dafoe

Three years ago, Morinville Community High School had a farcical hit for their spring play with a production of Michael McKeever’s 2011 play Suite Surrender. This August, former MCHS students will reunite to produce the play for the Edmonton Fringe Festival.

The first MCHS effort was directed by then Grade 12 students Leith Hutton and Jared Loseth. The directors will come together again for the Fringe production. They are joined by Kali MacDonald (producer/actress), Anthony Nault (producer/actor), Jamie Thorne (actress), Aaron MacIntyre (actor), Sterling Glaubitz (actor), Katrina Thrussell (actress), Brayden Roberts (actor), Christie Grant (actress), and Quinn Vervynck (actress).

Getting the group back together for the Fringe happened after producer Kali MacDonald ran into her old friend Kent Wong at a Tim Horton’s.

“He asked about my recent theatre experiences, and I said I didn’t really have anything coming up but had been hoping for a while about doing something with the Fringe,” MacDonald said. “And so he responded, “What would you say if I had a venue [the Magic Emporium] for you?” I immediately had this show in mind and reached out to Leith and Jared.”

Although a modern play, Suite Surrender is set in 1942. Two of Hollywood’s biggest divas have arrived at the luxurious Palm Beach Royale Hotel, bringing with them assistants, luggage, and a legendary feud with one another. The premise of the farce is the two feuding performers are assigned the same suite.

Suite Surrender takes place Aug. 15 to 25 at the Magic Emporium at 8840 60 Avenue near Old Strathcona. Doors open daily at 7:30 p.m. with the play taking place at 8 p.m. There is a matinee performance on Saturdays at 2 p.m. with doors opening at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased on the Fringe website at https://www.fringetheatre.ca/festival/shows/ starting Aug. 7.