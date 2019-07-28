Morinville Baptist Church hosting Vacation Bible School

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Jul 26, 2019)

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Baptist Church on Grandin Avenue is taking part in the 5-Day Club July 29 to Aug. 2 from 10 a.m. to noon each day. The program is open to children aged 5 to 13.

5 Day Club is a concept of the Child Evangelical Fellowship (CEF) and features a one-half hour event each day for five consecutive days. CEF says the daily program includes “dynamic Bible lessons, creative learning activities, inspiring missionary story, meaningful songs, life-changing Scripture memorization.”

Morinville Baptist Church Pastor Bill Wicks said the church wishes to introduce and or enrich the children in their understanding and knowledge of the Lord Jesus Christ.

“Jesus once said, “Allow the little children to come unto Me, and do not prevent them, for such is the kingdom of Heaven,” Wicks said. “We deem it our responsibility to give to the children the opportunity to learn more about Jesus, and Vacation Bible School is one way in which we may do that.

Wicks said the camp will have a special summer worker from Child Evangelism Fellowship who will tell two stories twice in the morning, one of which will be based upon a Bible lesson. “Children will sing songs, learn memory verses, play some games, do a simple craft, and enjoy a snack during the two hours,” Wicks said.

The pastor believes the program gives children a break from their normal summer activities.

“Having been out of school for a month sometimes they need a change of pace in their routine,” he said. “It will also grant the opportunity to learn some new things about the Creator, which can be a real help to them for all of their lives.”

For more information on the Morinville Baptist Church’s Vacation Bible Camp, call Pastor Bill Wicks at 780-233-5183.