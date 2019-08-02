RCMP focusing on distracted drivers in August

Reading Time: 1 minute

A past provincial distracted driving awareness campaign.

by Morinville News Staff

RCMP, Alberta Sheriffs and Community Peace Officers across the province will keep their eyes open for those who are keeping their eyes on their phone. Each month, RCMP and the policing partners focus on one aspect of traffic safety to raise awareness. August is distracted driving.

“We remind Albertans that distracted driving can severely limit a driver’s ability to focus on driving and road conditions,” said Supt. Rick Gardner, Alberta Traffic Sheriffs in an Aug. 1 media release. “Make sure to always put electronics away and to be prepared for unexpected actions of other road users and changing driving conditions such as construction.”

In the first half of 2019, police in Alberta issued 5,063 distracted driving-related tickets.

“These high-risk driving behaviours are unacceptable,” said Alberta RCMP Traffic Services Supt. Gary Graham. “Distracted driving can be as dangerous as impaired driving. Travelling safely from one location to another on our roadways is a shared responsibility: Whether someone is an experienced driver or a new one, we all need to work together to keep our roads safe.”

August’s focus is also on new drivers. September’s awareness focus will be back to school, followed by pedestrian safety in October, occupant restraints in November, and impaired driving in December.