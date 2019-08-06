Editorial: Time to take a break

Reading Time: 1 minute

The Morinville News is closed this week in recognition and celebration of National Community News Week, which is an entirely fictitious recognition week we made up so we can take a break and enjoy some summer ourselves.

Covering community news is never a 9-5 or a Monday to Friday proposition, but with the fall just over the horizon, there will be more happening for us to cover.

As such, we’re taking advantage of the slower pace that the week after the August long weekend brings to us in the news world, and taking the week to enjoy some summer while making some preparations for new things this fall.

Through the magic of scheduled posts, we worked doubly hard last week to bring you a few stories each day this week.

We will resume regular business activities on Aug. 12 at 9 a.m. Calls and emails will be returned at that time.

SD