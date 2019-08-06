The week in photos

Reading Time: 3 minutes

(Last Updated On: Aug 6, 2019)

Nineteen-year-old Morinville resident Jessica Bozak took a stroll up 100 Street Thursday in her Pikachu costume. See the full story here.

A breeding male ruddy duck makes his way on Heritage Lake last week. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

It’s a good time to save at The Flower Stop & Gift Shop. Their red tag sale is on throughout August.

Sobeys announced last week that it will eliminate plastic bags at all its stores by January 30, 2020. See the full story here.

On Wednesday those enrolled in the Senior Summer Camp were treated to a presentation from Chantal Godberson, who is a member of the Alberta Trappers Association. – Lucy Roy Photo

Seniors met with members of the Junior Summer Camp in meeting Room 1 & 2 of the MCCC last week to make apple pie. They then gathered in the afternoon to enjoy apple pie and ice cream.

Tammy Tourangeau-Paul sent us these photos last week taken Wednesday morning in Morinville.

Don Boutilier sent us this photo of work progressing at the West Winds Boston Pizza sight.

Rehearsals are underway for Suite Surrender, which runs at the Fringe Festival Aug. 15 to 25 at the Magic Emporium. – Submitted Photos. See the full story here.

We got some great photos of Friday night’s cloud formations.



– submitted by Facebook user Marcus Mechanicus

– submitted by Michelle Mallet



– submitted by Wendy Gruhlke-Smar



– submitted by Michelle Evans

– submitted by Michelle Evans

– submitted by Don Boutilier

Our latest video from The Soaring Pig is Bourbon Barbecue Sauce. It’s easy to make.