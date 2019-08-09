What’s Cooking: Egg-citing meal-prep breakfast recipes

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(NC) Raise your hand if breakfast usually means scarfing down a bowl of cereal before rushing out the door or picking up a doughnut off that tray in the office kitchen. It’s ironic that the meal known to be the most important of the day is also the one we have the least time for.

Monday to Friday mornings are hectic, but going to work or school on an empty stomach is almost as bad as eating empty calories. While breakfast is one of the hardest to meal prep, there are tons of benefits to planning including fueling yourself with nutrient-rich foods like eggs to keep you energized.

With fewer calories than its French cousin the quiche, the frittata is a delicious and nutritious option. This recipe from Tabasco and the Egg Farmers of Ontario turns the fluffy omelette into individual portions by baking the frittata into a muffin tray for a protein-packed breakfast on the go. Get creative by customizing each row to suit your family’s personal preferences.

Customizable Egg-Muffin

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Makes: 12 egg muffins

BASE:

Cooking spray

12 eggs

2 tbsp finally chopped onions

Salt and pepper to taste

Tabasco Original or Tabasco Green (for a milder version) to taste

Herbs and spices to taste

CUSTOMIZE YOUR RECIPE: Let everyone pick their favourite ingredients from each category and make their own row in the muffin tray.

Protein: ½ cup per 4 egg muffins. Use ham, breakfast sausage, chicken, chorizo or bacon.

Cheese: 1/3 cup per 4 egg muffins. Monterey Jack, swiss, mozzarella, fontina or feta.

Veggies: 1/3 cup per 4 egg muffins. Include anything from mushrooms to broccoli.

OUR FAVOURITE COMBO:

Bacon and spinach

1/2 cup crumbled cooked bacon

1/3 cup cooked chopped spinach, excess water removed

1/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Diced tomatoes and chopped parsley to taste

2 to 3 teaspoons of Tabasco Green

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C). Lightly spray a 12-cup muffin tin with non-stick spray.

In a large bowl, whisk together eggs and onion. Season with your favourite Tabasco sauce, herbs and salt and pepper to taste.

Add egg mixture halfway up into each cup.

Divide toppings into 4 muffin cups each to have a variety.

Bake for 20 minutes.

Let muffins cool down a bit before removing from the tray.

Tip: Egg muffins can be stored in airtight containers in the fridge for up to four days. Simply microwave for 10 to 15 seconds when ready to eat.

