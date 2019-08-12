Chamber hosting home-based and small business show this fall

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Aug 11, 2019)

by Stephen Dafoe

The Chamber is providing small and home-based businesses with a different opportunity from its traditional weekend-long trade show. The Made in Morinville show will take place Oct. 18 and 19 during Small Business Week at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

The event is open to 75 businesses to showcase their wares, and organizers say more than a dozen tables have been booked already.

Chamber Membership Specialist Roberta Pawluk said the show would utilize both the halls and the foyer for the show and both meeting rooms for craft classes, which will run throughout the two days.

Last year, the Chamber did not host it’s annual trade show, bowing out for a year to rethink the event. The plan is to host a trade show in the spring; however, the Chamber wanted to do something to focus on smaller and home-based businesses in the region.

“This is a new twist on a trade show,” Pawluk said, noting that at $150 per table, it is a more affordable proposition for smaller businesses. “I think the show fills a niche that is lacking at that particular time of the year. There are lots of shows come November, but there is nothing in October.”

Pawluk said those participating do not need a business licence as the Chamber has a licence to hold the show.

Those interested in booking a table can call the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce at 780-939-9462.