Conversational French returning to the library this fall

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Aug 11, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

Those wishing to learn a bit of French or brush up on their French skills will have the opportunity once again this fall at The Morinville Community Library.

“Our French Conversation classes come in two flavours: beginner and intermediate, and they run every week for eight weeks,” said Public Services Librarian Alliah Krahn.

Cost of the program is $50 for all eight weeks.

Those interested can call the library at 780-939-3292 or visit MorinvilleLibrary.ca.