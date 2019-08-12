County by-election candidates make their pitches

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Colin Smith



Three candidates will be running for a seat on Sturgeon County Council in an upcoming by-election.

The September 17 by-election was prompted by the resignation of Division 2 Councillor Susan Evans in June.

When nominations closed August 8, Lynda Moffat, Kristin Toms and Rudy van Woerkom had officially announced their candidacies.

Lynda Moffat is not a stranger to public office, having served as a St. Albert City Councillor, and president and CEO of the St. Albert and District Chamber, along with heading and participating in a variety of other organizations, boards and committees, some at the national level.

She currently sits on the Sturgeon County Economic Development Board, and the Government Affairs Committee for the St. Albert and District Chamber of Commerce.

Moffat has lived in Sturgeon County for nine years and says she has come to love the county and its people.

“With my experience in municipal government, I believe I can be an excellent Councillor to represent Division 2,” she stated. “This is the kind of work I love to do, and the kind of work I do best!”

Integrity, honesty and commitment are the watchwords of Kristin Toms’ campaign.

Toms is a 42-year-old resident of Sturgeon County. She and husband Craig have two children and have operated Toms Wealth Management Group since 2007.

She feels the values they have brought to the business, a service-oriented focus and clear, open communication, would also work well for serving county residents.

Among her platform goals are working to achieve zero-per-cent annual tax increases by growing the industrial tax revenue base and educating and providing resources to residents to help reduce rural crime.

“I believe whole-heartedly that people deserve transparent, informed and fair representation,” said Toms. “I will be honest and open, and any decision will represent the best choice I could make after due diligence.”

Rudy van Woerkom has lived in Sturgeon County for 20 years. He and his wife have five adult children and four grandchildren. For the past 19 years, van Woerkom has owned a car wash equipment supply, and service company and the couple also operate a car wash in Morinville.

Van Woerkom has previously run for Council and is running again because he feels his objective approach to business would be a benefit to Sturgeon County. He also believes his experience and outlook would work well with the current county administration as well as surrounding jurisdictions.

“I hope to achieve value for our tax dollars,” van Woerkom said. “I also would represent Division 2 with a fair approach to all residents.”

The by-election takes place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17.

Two polling stations will be open for voting. They are at Cardiff Hall, 55320 Range Rd 251, and at the Pinnacle Ridge Estates Homeowners’ Association, 79 Pinnacle Way.

Electors may also vote in prior to Election Day. Advance voting takes place at the Sturgeon County Centre, 9613-100 Street in Morinville, on Thursday, September 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Thursday, September 12 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; and Saturday, September 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.