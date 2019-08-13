Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation to host Country Cabaret featuring CCMA Award Winning Artist, Jason Benoit

Reading Time: 1 minute



by Morinville News Staff

Canadian Country Music Artist (CCMA) Award-winning artist Jason Benoit will headline a fundraiser for the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation (JMMF) at Lily Lake Resort Nov. 16. Tickets for the event are $100 per person and available from the Foundation Office.

Benoit has had four top 30 hits. Gone Long Gone reached number seven on the Canadian country Billboard chart and has since achieved gold status. His first full-length album was released two years ago and is releasing a new album in the spring. The first single from it – Slow Hand – reached #1 Most Active Indie and #3 Most Downloaded overall in its first week of release.

The event is expected to attract 320 attendees and will include a silent auction, dinner, dance, and concert to raise funds to complete the construction and support the operation of Jessie’s House, an emergency shelter to house individuals and families fleeing domestic violence.

“It’s an awesome cause and I’m really excited to be there,” Benoit said of partnering with JMMF for the fundraising cabaret.

JMMF organizers say the Country Cabaret includes an evening of great food, great fun and great entertainment.

“We wanted to host a fun, casual event for our supporters to kick up their heels,” said JMMF President Lynne Rosychuk.”With its rustic charm and rich history, Lily Lake Resort was the perfect location to host a Country Cabaret with Jason Benoit.”

Jessie’s House, a 9200 square foot facility is the first new shelter to be built in nearly 20 years and will be only one of three shelters in Alberta that supports individuals of any age or gender. The organization broke ground on the project in September of 2018.

For more information on the event, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/512700666205531