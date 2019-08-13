Province allows digital proof of auto insurance

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Aug 12, 2019)

Above: Associate Minister Hunter announces a red tape reduction initiative with Celyeste Power, Western Insurance Bureau of Canada, Rob Jesso, Alberta Motor Association Insurance Company and George Hodgson, Insurance Brokers Association of Alberta. – GOA Photo

by Morinville News Staff

Albertans will now be able to display their proof of insurance on a mobile device. The government says the initiative came after consultations with provincial insurance companies, who support the move.

“For too long, Albertans have been faced with unnecessary regulatory burdens that are slowing down Alberta’s economy,” said Associate Minister of Red Tape Reduction Grant Hunter in a media release Monday. “We have more work ahead of us, but we are making progress in reaching our goal of cutting red tape by one-third. Together, we are working with Albertans to create more opportunity for businesses and are creating jobs by working towards making Alberta one of the freest and fastest-moving economies in the world.”

Celyeste Power, vice-president Western, Insurance Bureau of Canada said her industry welcomed the government announcement that will allow digital proof of insurance in Alberta.

“We are supportive of any changes that help make insurance easier and more accessible for Alberta’s three million drivers,” Power said. “Electronic commerce is available in most other sectors and much needed in the insurance sector. Already, many U.S. states and two other provinces allow digital proof of insurance, and we anticipate other provinces will follow. We look forward to continuing to work with the government to bring more choice and innovation to Alberta drivers.”

Insurance companies will be responsible for creating and providing applications for enabling digital proof of insurance. The timeline for implementation will depend on the insurer. Albertans will have the option of the traditional paper-based system if they prefer.