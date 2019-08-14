Alberta celebrates 5-Year Anniversary of the #ALSIceBucketChallenge

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Aug 13, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

The ALS Society of Alberta has released a YouTube video celebrating the many supporters that took part in the Ice Bucket Challenge in Alberta five years ago when the challenge went viral, forever changing the landscape of ALS awareness and research in Canada.

In Alberta, $2.8 million was raised, with $2 million allocated to national ALS research, and $800,000 remaining in the province for client support services.

The ALS Society of Alberta says over the past five years, it has been able to make significant investments in its Equipment Loan Program, which provides mobility and communication equipment to people living with ALS free of charge. Funds have allowed them to replace old pieces of equipment with new technologies, including eye gaze technology allowing for communication with the movement of the eye.

Additionally, the Society was able to launch a province-wide educational program, with the goal of educating frontline staff about how best to care for someone living with ALS.

“The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge has forever changed the way our community understands ALS,” said Karen Caughey, Executive Director of the ALS Society of Alberta. “Our families continue to share that the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge gave them hope, and that truly is the greatest gift.”

The ALS Society of Alberta says it looks forward to continuing the implementation of the Education Project, and continue the momentum and awareness sparked by the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.