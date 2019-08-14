Open Farm Days on this weekend

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Aug 13, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

Prairie Gardens Adventure Farm in Bon Accord is the only County operation participating in Alberta Open Farm Days taking place throughout Alberta Aug. 17 and 18.

They will be offering free admission on Sunday, Aug. 18 for the kids’ corn mazes, petting farm, and farm amenities on Sunday. Extra fees will apply to train rides, face painting, gem mining, and purchasing farm fresh vegetables and other items at the Farm Market.

Across the province, there are 150 operations hosting open houses, tours and opportunities to buy locally grown and homemade products.

“Open Farm Days is a fantastic event that gives Albertans a chance to get to know neighbours and learn where our food comes from,” said Tanya Fir, Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Tourism, in a media release Tuesday. “It’s also a great way to buy local and support our rural economy and agriculture sector, with fun events for the whole family.”

Admission to farms is free, but there may be costs for some activities and many are cash only. It is also recommended to bring a cooler to store produce and other products.

Since its launch in 2013, 484 Alberta farms have participated in the annual event.

A complete list of tours, dinners and open houses can be found at https://albertafarmdays.ca/host-farms/