Editorial: Saying farewell to a great community advocate

The Morinville Library held a magic show on Saturday to wrap up another successful summer reading program. And with the packing up of the magician’s props, a familiar face at the library packed up her desk as it was her last day working there.

Stacey Buga is a well-known face not just in the library, where she served as program coordinator, but in the broader community as well.

The Morinville News presented the Paul Krauskopf Community Spirit Award to Buga this past year. That award recognizes an individual who unites the community through their participation, involvement, and promotion of the community.

Her work in using the library as a hub or starting point for bringing a diverse group of people together for programs and conversations earned her the recognition.

Over the previous year, Buga’s Adult Learning Circle brought people to the library to discuss a wide variety of topics. One was held on reconciliation, another gathered a group at Higher Grounds Espresso Bar to discuss cannabis legislation before legalization last fall. And one was recently held to discuss the stigma of addiction.

Buga has also been successful, in our opinion, in bringing various businesses and community groups together to form partnerships and learning opportunities within the community.

Many library staff members take part in the weekly Book Bites video series, but Buga has been the one to coordinating it all with us. We’ve been happy to partner with them to produce nearly 40 segments since we started shooting them in January.

We wish Stacey Buga well, and we are confident that she will bring great enthusiasm wherever she goes.

To Stacey, we would like to publicly say, “Thank you for all you have done for library patrons and this community.”