Letter: Program Coordinator grateful to community for support

As I wrap up my last day at Morinville Community Library, I want to take a moment to say thank you, on a personal level, to everyone I’ve had the pleasure of working with over the past few years. I value the lessons you’ve taught me as I muddled my way into growing partnerships and lasting bonds within the community. To the amazing volunteers in various organizations who work tirelessly to create a community to be proud of, and are always willing to let me part of their world; the small businesses whose contributions go entirely to making affordable programs possible; the incredible staff at the Town of Morinville who support so many of my ideas; Marcel and those I’ve met from Alexander Fist Nation for sharing and guiding me on my journey; Mayors, councillors, and trustees who show up for programs and support the library with their time and their votes; Morinville News for giving me a platform to present my ideas, big and small; the wonderful library staff and management who kept me grounded while lifting me up; and of course, the members of the community who I’ve come to know and love. Thank you.

We’ve had some incredible moments, from exploding science experiments, hunting for fantastic beasts, building giant cardboard cakes, folding 1000 paper cranes, having a former Mayor reading a children’s book live from the lawn of the Parliament building in Ottawa to kick off 50 hours of reading aloud, to our present Mayor eating crickets with our Library Director. We’ve struggled through budget deliberations, and celebrated awards and anniversaries, but whatever we do, we do it as a team and always for this community.

I once was told that when it comes to the library, this community doesn’t want a Cadillac, it wants a Volkswagen. Well, I personally think you deserve the best, and I thank you for riding with me!

Stacey Buga

“A library is not a luxury but one of the necessities of life.”

–Henry Ward Beecher